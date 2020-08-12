Digital First: Southeast Mississippi Rural Healthcare Initiative honored by mayor

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – National Health Care Center week aims to raise awareness about the accomplishments of Health care centers.

In celebration, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker honored Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Care Initiative on Wednesday for providing affordable healthcare to uninsured and under insured neighbors in the Pine Belt. Barker said centers like these matter more now than ever before.

“Two thousand people in our community have received their COVID tests through SEM-RHI in their 15-20 locations that they have here in our area. Almost 400 have received their positive test result because of SEM-RHI that would probably would not had access,” said Barker.

All this week, Southeast Mississippi Rural Health will be offering free health care screenings at their facilities for all, that includes COVID-19 testing and normal health care screenings.

