Digital First: State of the art renovations for USM Cook Library

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi announced the renovations for the Joseph Anderson Cook Library are almost finished. The renovations total $12.1 million.

Crews started to renovate the facility in Spring 2019. They are expected to be finished with the project in January 2021.

The renovations are being made to the first and second floors of the library. Crews have added an academic advising center, computer lab, new administrative offices and a highly anticipated collaboration zone.

Amy Chasten, Executive Vice Provost, said, “The students often will call the library club Cook, because they hang out here to study and just meet friends and work together. And a lot of times, historically, that has been up on the second floor. But I’m curious to see how that’s going to shift with the new places that has been made available. Where I’m standing now, this is an entirely new area for students this was not a collaboration zone as it will become.”

The university is offering hybrid courses for Fall 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but leaders anticipate students will utilize the library.

