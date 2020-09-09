Digital First: USM students react to Coach Hopson’s resignation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Following the Southern Miss football team’s loss to South Alabama last week, head football coach Jay Hopson resigned on Monday. Students reacted to the news on Tuesday.

Hopson was named head coach at USM in 2016, after coaching at Alcorn State University.

Several other college football coaches have also left their teams in the past year. In Mississippi, Lane Kiffin replaced Matt Luke at Ole Miss, and Mike Leach replaced Joe Moorhead.

As for Southern Miss, Scott Walden has been named the interim head coach for the football team.

