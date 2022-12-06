PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River County deputies are investigating after a dismembered body was found this weekend.

The Sun Herald reported the body was found on Saturday, December 3 in an area near Burge and Reyer Road.

Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison said the body of the 24-year-old male has been identified, but they will not release his identity until the next of kin have been notified.

The remains were taken to the state medical examiner’s crime lab to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The sheriff said the case appears to be a homicide, but the investigation is ongoing.