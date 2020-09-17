Dixie Electric, Southern Pine to help those affected by Hurricane Sally

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Line workers from Dixie Electric and Southern Pine Electric are helping to restore power along the Alabama Gulf Coast following Hurricane Sally’s landfall.

A group of fifteen line workers and warehouse personnel departed from Dixie Electric on Thursday, September 17.

Eighteen Southern Pine Electric crew members from Taylorsville, Newton, Brandon, and New Hebron are also helping Baldwin Electric in south Alabama.

Crew members are traveling to Baldwin Electric Membership Cooperative after more than 78,000 of Baldwin Electric customers were without power following a direct hit from the Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, this is turning out to be a difficult hurricane season for our neighbors in Alabama and Louisiana,” said Dixie Electric General Manager Randy Smith. “We are proud to respond to electric cooperatives in neighboring states and help restore electric service to their members.”

“In the meantime, we are always glad for the opportunity to send crews and share our resources with other cooperatives in need of assistance, and we’re grateful to be a part of a community of cooperatives that come together to assist each other in times of need,” said Chad Lewis, Vice-president of Operations for Southern Pine Electric.

Courtesy: Dixie Electric

Courtesy: Dixie Electric

LATEST STORIES: