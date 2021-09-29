Dixie Electric working to connect more rural areas with high speed internet

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Dixie Electric and DE FastLink have recently helped 1,000 subscribers with fiber to bring high speed internet to the Pine Belt.

Jeremy McAndrew, who is a system engineer with Dixie Electric, said this is just the beginning of something great.

“We’re excited we just reached our 1,000 subscriber, it was a great milestone, we’ve got a lot of miles of fiber that have been built a network that is coming in place we are building this from the ground up and we look forward to it,” said McAndrew.

Customers said with the addition of high-speed internet, it helps them in rural areas, and they’re excited with joy about receiving fast internet.

“I’ve got a daughter in graduate school that has a lot of work to do at Southern Miss, and a lot times, we’re having to share connections or even use hotspots on our phones in order to get the job done. Now with the wireless and wires that we have for connectivity, it’s absolutely amazing. So, I’m very excited and been very productive in my home office because of it,” said Michael Rigdon.

Dixie Electric Power Association serves almost 40,000 subscribers across seven counties in Mississippi including Covington and Jones counties.