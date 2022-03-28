HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hub City Service Dogs will host the 2022 Dog Days 5K and 2 Mile Walk on Saturday, June 11.

The event will start at 7:30 a.m. in Kamper Park. Participants will race through the Avenues of Hattiesburg, down Mamie Street and Concart Street, ending near the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Breakfast will be served by Topher’s. Participants can expect food from local vendors, live entertainment, door prizes and the run-by dog pageant judged by local celebrities.

All participants will receive a limited edition event shirt and a custom finisher medal if registered by June 1. The race will be professionally timed by Diva Timing.

Registration is $25, or $35 for event-day registration. Proceeds benefit Hub City Service Dogs.

Click here to register or learn more.