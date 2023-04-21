JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One dog died and two others were rescued in a fire that happened in Jones County Friday morning.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the fire happened at a large metal barn with a kennel built onto it on Maskew Drive in Moselle.

Firefighters Jessica Carvo and James Shows helped rescue one of the dogs inside the kennel. The second dog was able to dig out of the kennel on its own. The third dog was dead when firefighters arrived.

Officials said a camper, a tractor and a side-by-side were destroyed.

One dog died and two others were rescued in a fire that happened in Jones County Friday morning. (Courtesy: Moselle VFD)

A picture shows firefighters (left to right) Kristin Pace holding the rescued dog and Jessica Carvo with the dog that dug out of the kennel. (Courtesy: Southwest Jones VFD)

The owners of the dogs are seeking treatment for one of them due to significant injuries.