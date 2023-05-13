JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County firefighters responded to a house fire that killed a dog and two birds.

The fire happened at a home on Church Loop in Moselle around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire was in the kitchen area and the attic above. The home sustained smoke damage.

The homeowners were not at the house at the time of the incident. However, their small dog and two parakeets died in the fire.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.