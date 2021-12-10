Dollar Tree to open in downtown Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Dollar Tree is coming to the town of Petal. The store will be located downtown at the former Rite Aid following the completion of reconstruction.

According to the Pine Belt News, the purchase of the building, which was owned by Walgreen’s, was made public on December 8.

“I think we prosper on retail, where you get property taxes and sales tax, which is great. If the city or a public entity would have taken it over, that takes it off the tax rolls, so I think – keeping it in a conservative vein and business-friendly – the best-case scenario would be for it to stay in private hands,” said Mayor Tony Ducker.

City officials are in the process of issuing a permit for renovations to the 11,148-square-foot building. The cost of repairs is estimated at $250,000.