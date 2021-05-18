Domino’s hiring 30 delivery drivers in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In Hattiesburg, Domino’s Pizza is hiring 30 new delivery drivers at its newly opened location on Highway 98.

The Director of Operations for RPM PIZZA of Mississippi, Steve Connell, said it is great to be able to open a new store and service the community. He said the growth of the business will expand job opportunities for those seeking opportunities and with more space their ability to reach more customers.

“We also hiring at this location but all locations throughout the state of Mississippi hiring from Assistant Manager to customer service representatives and specifically delivery drivers,” said Connell.