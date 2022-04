LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Community Bank’s Downtown Crawfest is set for Saturday, April 23 in Laurel.

Guests can enjoy live music, drinks and crawfish. Crawfish will be cooked on-site, and experts will judge the batches.

The fest will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the corner of West Oak and Front Streets. Attendees can buy tickets online.