HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Downtown Crawfish Jam Music Festival will return Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Walthall Park in Hattiesburg.

The event will feature live music from local and regional bands. Music is set to start at 11:00 a.m. and run until 5:30 p.m. There will also be food and beverages.

There will be limited parking on the streets in the neighborhood. Walnut Street will be closed off between Hall Avenue and Rebecca Avenue and Rebecca Ave will be closed between Walnut St and Court St.

Proceeds from the Festival are reinvested in the community through the HHNA and Walthall Foundation; providing support for projects and events in the Downtown Hattiesburg area.