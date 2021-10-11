Downtown Fam Jam returns to Petal after last year’s cancellation

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual fall festival, the Downtown Fam Jam. The event was canceled last year to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event will feature food, art and music. Valerie Wilson, the executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, says they will collect sales tax from vendors to help boost revenue for the city.

“We look forward to entire families coming out and spending the evening with us and enjoy being together again. And for the kids, we have inflatables and lots of fun activities they can enjoy for free. In addition, we will have lots of great food,” said Wilson.

There will also be live music at the event. The festival will be on October 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm. South Main Street between Regions Bank and Panther Credit will be closed during the festival.