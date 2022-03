PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Downtown FAM Jam will return on April 2. Pine Belt News reported the event will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on South Main Street.

The family event is free and open to the public and will feature food, music and other activities. Downtown FAM Jam will also feature local artists and craftsmen.

An Easter egg hunt will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and stay throughout the duration of the FAM Jam.