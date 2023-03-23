HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple Downtown Hattiesburg streets will close for HubFest on Saturday, March 25.

City officials said the following streets will be closed to traffic from 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday:

Pine Street (East and West)

Main Street

Walnut Street

Buschman Street

Front Street (East and West)

Batson Street

Some vendors will load in at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on West Pine Street between Main Street and Forrest Street.