Dozens protest after 14-year-old shot by Hattiesburg police officer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – After a 14-year-old was shot in Hattiesburg, dozens of protesters were in front of City Hall on Monday calling for police accountability and call for justice.



According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a young man seen with a weapon was seen near Hutchinson and 4th street on Wednesday morning. Officers then fired shots at the individual, sending him to the hospital.



One protester said, “The fact of matter is there is no reason for that excessive force regardless of the situation.”

Throughout the protest, many were holding up signs with messages of unity and demands for equality.

“No matter where you are we all need to stand up against this injustice.”



Terrance Cole believes there needs to be accountability on both sides. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

Many of the protesters said they want full transparency from the police and justice for the teenager. As of now, the 14-year-old is currently in hospital in critical condition.