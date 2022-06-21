HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The William Carey University (WCU) Board of Trustees announced Dr. Ben Burnett has been appointed as the university’s 10th president. Burnett will assume his new duty on Tuesday, August 16.

Burnett began his career in education in 1986 as assistant band director for Meridian High School. In 1997, Burnett moved into administration as principal of Oak Grove Middle School, a post he held for 10 years. During this time, he was president of the Mississippi Association of Middle Level Education and Mississippi’s Middle School Principal of the Year.

In August 2007, Burnett was elected superintendent of the Lamar County School District and was re-elected in 2011. Burnett retired from public education in June 2014 and accepted the position of dean of the William Carey University School of Education. In April 2020, he was named executive vice president of William Carey University.

Burnett was appointed the university’s president after Board of Trustees announced the retirement of longtime WCU President Dr. Tommy King on Monday, June 20.

A public reception honoring Dr. Tommy King and his wife Sandra, will be held in the King Student Center on Thursday, July 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.