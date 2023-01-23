HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Prom dress donations are needed for this year’s Prom-A-Palooza event in Hattiesburg.

Each year, Forrest General Hospital’s Spirit Girls host the event to help local high school girls find a prom dress for only $12. To make the event possible, donations of prom dresses and formal shoes are needed. Dresses in sizes 00, 0, 2 and over 18 are needed the most.

Donations can be dropped off on the first-floor Marketing and Communications Office at the Forrest General Support Services Building at 125 South 28th Avenue in Hattiesburg. Donations will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, until February 10.

Prom-A-Palooza will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bliss Bridal on the corner of Main and Front streets in downtown Hattiesburg on Sunday, March 5.