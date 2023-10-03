JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A driver was airlifted to a hospital after a crash in Jones County.

The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3 on Highway 15 South near Victory Heights Pentecostal Church in Ovett.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they found the vehicle was overturned and down a steep embankment. The driver was entrapped and had what appeared to be critical injuries, according to officials with the Jones County Fire Council.

Firefighters were able to pull the victim through the back window of the vehicle. The victim was airlifted to a local hospital.

A driver was airlifted to a hospital after a crash in Jones County on Oct. 3, 2023. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

No other injuries were reported. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) also responded to the scene.