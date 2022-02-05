JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested in Jones County following a car crash that happened on Highway 184 on Friday, February 4.

Jones County deputies said Amy Parker, 40, of Laurel was driving on Victory Road in a 2021 Toyota Camry when she crossed Highway 184 and crashed into an embankment in front of Eastview Baptist Church. She was medically evaluated and declined medical transport.

Driver crashes then arrested for DUI in Jones County, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

Parker was arrested at the scene and charged with driving under the influence (first offense) and no insurance. She was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility while she waits for her first appearance in Jones County Justice Court.