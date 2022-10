JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of a Ford F-150 truck died after colliding with a tree in Ovett on Friday, October 15.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just before 6:00 p.m. at 1974 Ovett-Petal Road.

They said witnesses reported seeing the truck driving east when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

Officials said the driver died at the scene and the truck received major damage.