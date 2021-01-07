Driver dies after pickup truck hits 18-wheeler in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating after a man died during a wreck on Highway 84 near Highway 28 in Jones County. Officials said a man in a Toyota pickup was traveling east on Highway 84 and rear ended an 18-wheeler just after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters rendered the pick up truck driver emergency medical care until Emserv Ambulance Service arrived. They also assisted with traffic control.

According to officials, firefighters on scene reported seeing no skid marks behind the 18-wheeler, and speed is believed to be a significant factor in the collision.

The driver of the 18-wheeler only sustained minor injuries and declined transport to the emergency department by ambulance.

