MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A driver in Marion County died after his vehicle went into the Pearl River on August 20.

According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the Highway 44 Extension at the Pearl River Boat Ramp around 11:40 a.m.

After firefighters arrived, they began to search the banks of the river for the victim while waiting for sonar equipment. Once the equipment arrived, units were able to locate the vehicle.

A dive team was able to retrieve a pickup truck and boat trailer from the river.

After searching the vehicle for the driver, sonar teams searched the water near the riverbanks for the driver. While searching the water, fire units were able to locate a male victim believed to be the driver who was deceased.

Courtesy: Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office

This is an ongoing investigation by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.