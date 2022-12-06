JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two drivers were injured after a crash in Jones County on Monday, December 5.

The crash happened around noon on Highway 84 at Highway 29. The crash involved an 18-wheeler log truck and a GMC pickup.

According to witnesses, the GMC was exiting the on-ramp to head south on Highway 29, and the 18-wheeler was traveling north on the highway at the time of the incident.

The GMC driver was ejected from the pickup and sustained serious injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler declined to be taken to the hospital, but the driver did sustain minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.