Driver escapes Jones Co. deputies in safety checkpoint, crashes car

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jones County deputies are searching for the male suspect involved in a high speed chase overnight on Highway 11.

During a safety checkpoint conducted by deputies Saturday night, a male driver approached the checkpoint at the intersection of New Hope Road between Ellisville and Moselle and sped away. Deputies pursued the man who soon crashed along New Hope Road and escaped on foot into the woods.

Authorities searched the area overnight but could not find the suspect. According to investigators, the driver’s Nissan Altima that crashed is registered to an individual from Greene County. Mail found in the car was for an individual from Ellisville.

The Nissan was heavily damaged and towed from the scene, but no JCSD personnel were injured or patrol cruisers damaged in the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or location of the driver of the Nissan Altima is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).