JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A driver suffered minor injuries after his car left the roadway and became submerged in water in Jones County on Thursday, January 5.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 9:20 p.m. on Trace Road in the Shady Grove community. A driver had lost control of his vehicle and it ended up mostly submerged in a small body of water.

At the scene, officials said only the roof of the vehicle was visible above water. The young driver was found walking alone down the road. He was able to get himself out the vehicle and swim out of the water. He had suffered minor injuries.

Fire council officials said though there were witnesses and a passerby called 911, no one offered assistance to the driver after the crash.