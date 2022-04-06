JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted by Jones County deputies for escaping a traffic stop on foot.

The incident happened near 900 Riels Road late on Wednesday, April 6.

During the traffic stop, the female passenger, Shannia Culpepper, in the pickup truck was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled Substance after approximately 16.8 grams of illegal narcotics were discovered in her belongings.

The pickup truck driven by William Parker was reported stolen out of Covington County.

William Parker (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies are seeking the whereabouts of William Parker on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147.