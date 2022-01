WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County firefighters responded to an accident that injured one person Friday morning. The crash happened on Pleasant Grove Road just over the Wayne County line around 9:00 a.m.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and stopped on a barbed wire fence.

The driver was injured and taken to the hospital. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

No other injuries were reported.