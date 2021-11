HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police responded to a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, the accident happened in the 7000 block of Highway 49 just after 7:00 a.m. They said a SUV hit the back of an 18-wheeler in one of the southbound lanes of the highway.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.