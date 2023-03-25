HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash with an 18-wheeler in Hattiesburg on Friday, March 24.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said crews responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. just north of U.S. 98 East on Highway 49 near Dan’s Truck Stop.

They said a Toyota Corolla was driving south in the northbound lanes of the highway. It struck an 18-wheeler and burst into flames.

HPD officials said the driver of the Corolla was killed at the scene. They were the only person in the car.

The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.