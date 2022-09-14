JONES COUNTY, Miss (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating after a driver was killed and a passenger was injured during a crash in Jones County.

The crash happened on Pleasant Grove Road at the intersection of Hardy Hodge Road around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The driver, an unidentified man, was found entrapped inside the vehicle. The driver died at the scene.

Investigators said the male passenger, who is a teenager, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. The passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

The cause of the crash is under investigation.