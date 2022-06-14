JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County driver and eight children are safe after a school bus fire on Tuesday, June 14.

Investigators said the fire happened just after 7:00 a.m. on Phillips Road East. Before deputies arrived, the driver evacuated the children on the bus and moved them to safety.

Volunteer firefighters from South Jones Fire & Rescue and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue were able to extinguish the fire.

“Great job by school bus driver Ashley Renee McCullough in quickly evacuating the eight students and moving them to safety. Her actions were instrumental in avoiding any injuries to students and we commend her for her courage and quick thinking,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We also thank the volunteer firefighters who responded to this incident. Day in and day out these community heroes respond to help others. Today was another example of their dedication.”

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department

The Jones County School District dispatched a replacement bus to pick up the students. The bus that burned was towed from the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.