JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman survived a rollover crash in Jones County on Tuesday, February 1.

Jones County deputies said she was driving in a Nissan Maxima near Reid Road in the Powers Community. They said her vehicle left the road and crossed over a driveway. The vehicle flipped multiple times and landed on a metal pipe fence.

Powers Fire and Rescue and EmServ Ambulance Service also responded to the scene and helped rescue the driver from her car.

Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department

The woman was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel to receive treatment for her injuries. She was later released.