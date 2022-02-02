JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman survived a rollover crash in Jones County on Tuesday, February 1.
Jones County deputies said she was driving in a Nissan Maxima near Reid Road in the Powers Community. They said her vehicle left the road and crossed over a driveway. The vehicle flipped multiple times and landed on a metal pipe fence.
Powers Fire and Rescue and EmServ Ambulance Service also responded to the scene and helped rescue the driver from her car.
The woman was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel to receive treatment for her injuries. She was later released.