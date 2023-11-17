HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find the person responsible for a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian.

On Friday, November 10, police responded to the intersection of 7th Street and Main Street around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said the vehicle left the scene and was headed north on Main Street toward Highway 42.

The victim was taken from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police said the vehicle is a light-colored, midsize SUV and could possibly be missing the passenger’s side mirror in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.