JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – With the holiday season quickly approaching, finding a perfect Christmas tree may be a little more difficult.

Unpredictable weather patterns have had a large impact on local Christmas tree farms. From hard freezes to scolding hot temperatures to little rain, farmers have had a difficult time maintaining their trees.

“Trees have been under an extreme amount of stress this year, and they’ve not been able to overcome that. Now, as the drought coming in, we’re losing trees. They’re just dying,” said Robert Smith, co-owner of Smith’s Christmas Tree Farm in Moselle.

Farmers said the trees are pone to wilting. Some trees are also dying, especially those that were recently planted.

“I’ve lost maybe 30 big trees at the most, and about 900 little ones,” said Lefty Cochran, owner of Cochran’s Christmas Tree Farm in Marion County.

Despite the rough weather conditions, people in Mississippi shouldn’t have a problem finding a Christmas tree this holiday season.

“I’ve talked to several people this, in our area of Mississippi-Alabama Christmas Tree Association, and they’ve all agreed that we will have plenty of trees in the south. We’ll have plenty of fresh large trees for our customers to come choose from,” said Smith.

However, farmers said the loss of newer trees could cause a future disruption.

“That’s a whole year of planting, it will get us four years from now for sure,” said Cochran.

Meanwhile, farmers doubt there will be a large increase in tree prices for Christmas 2023.