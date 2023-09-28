HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Low rain levels and hot temperatures are affecting river levels across the Pine Belt.

Officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) said much of the area is nearly seven-inches below normal rainfall for the year. Extreme heat has also caused river water to evaporate.

Despite recent rain, the Leaf River is two-and-a-half feet below normal. The Bouie River is almost two-inches below normal, while the lowest level in the Pine Belt is the Tallahala Creek in Jones County at negative two-and-a-half-feet below normal water levels.

Experts said the low levels could impact boating and the local water supply.

“If you are in a propeller boat, it’s certainly challenging now, more so than any other time. You’re worried about obstacles, trees down, limbs, and things under the water, you’re going to drag in a lot of places like hidden gravel and sandbars,” said Shawn Harris, board president of the Piney Woods Conservation Group.

“You do have communities that have to have treated water from their water treatment plants, who have to go into the rivers. And that, when you do this, it makes it probably a lot harder for them to be able to do that. And on top of that, it doesn’t dilute the water quite the way you’d like for it to,” said Marty Pope, senior service hydrologist at the NWS.

Officials with the Piney Woods Conservation Group said the water levels are not low enough to impact wildlife.