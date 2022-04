PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Police Department will host a Drug Take Back event on Saturday, April 30.

Neighbors are invited to bring in unneeded medication for safe disposal. Medications can be dropped off at the Petal Police Department from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

City leaders said medications can be brought to the police department any time if neighbors are unable to attend the Drug Take Back event.