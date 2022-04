PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A dryer caused a fire at Soap N Suds laundromat in Petal on Wednesday, April 27.

Pine Belt News reported crews responded around 12:00 p.m. to the laundromat on North Main Street. Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said the dryer was overloaded or malfunctioning. He said the fire only affected the dryer.

According to the newspaper, crews cut off gas to the dryer and were able to extinguish the flames in under 30 minutes. The laundromat is expected to be running as usual.