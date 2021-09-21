DuBard School, Brass Hat partner for Give Back event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – DuBard School has partnered with Brass Hat in Midtown Hattiesburg for a GiveBack event on October 7 in place of the annual Speakeasy. Tickets will not be sold for the event. Those attending will purchase their food and drinks, with a portion of the proceeds going to DuBard School.

“While we had hoped to return to our traditional Speakeasy event this year, we believe this is a safer alternative for our school supporters,” said DuBard School director, Dr. Missy Schraeder. “Our planning committee has been very creative with incorporating items unique to this event. Those attending can enjoy a great evening out while supporting our school.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear 1920s attire. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Brass Hat.