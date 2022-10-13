JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A dump truck driver died in a rollover crash on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Wednesday, October 12.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near the 80 mile-marker on the southbound side of the interstate.

They found that a dump truck, that appeared to have been pulling a box truck, had overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Officials said the driver was dead at the scene but needed to be extricated from the vehicle. It appeared that the truck had rolled multiple times.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

No other injuries were reported. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Coroner’s Office responded to the crash.