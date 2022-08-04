JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said 3,474 customers, who are served by the Tallahala W/A-Antioch water supply in Jasper County, have been placed under a boil water notice.

According to MSDH, water sampling showed the presences of E. coli bacteria. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed.

They said the precaution will last at least two full days, starting August 4. Water system officials will be notified when the boil water alert has been lifted.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets drinking water standards and has determined that the presence of E. coli is a serious health concern. E. coli may pose a special health risk for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems.