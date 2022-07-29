HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Coming off a national championship, The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Eagle Esports program is preparing for fall tryouts.

The new Eagle Esports Coordinator, David Dickert, is looking forward to guiding it toward another successful year.

Dickert came to USM this year from Stephen F. Austin University (SFA), where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and is currently completing a master’s thesis in history.

“At USM Esports, we strive to build an inclusive, diverse, friendly, and competitive environment for students. I plan to build an esports empire here and maintain our status as one of the premier esports institutions in the country,” explained Dickert,.

Dickert is also on the Competition Council for the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), where he helps shape the future of collegiate esports.

Tryouts for Eagle Esports’ eight teams are set for August 22 through 25. Eagle Esports also offers three internship programs for student professional development, including those in graphic design, production, and game management. Students can earn certifications in Adobe, Microsoft Office, and other programs.