HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Just two years after its formation, the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Eagle Esports program secured its first national championship. The university’s Rainbow 6 Team defeated Carthage University last week in the final for the National Esports Collegiate Conference’s (NECC) Emergent League title.

In a #1 vs. #2 matchup in the national semifinal for the Challengers League title, Eagle Esports’ Overwatch Team fell to Champlain College, but finished in the top four in the country.

“To be the first national championship team for Eagle Esports is something I knew I wanted to accomplish when I first joined the team. I never thought that my first year as captain of the team would lead to this level of success. We wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for my team and the Esports staff that continue to support us, and I can’t wait to bring home more titles to the program,” said Josh Mackie, a junior computer science major from Horn Lake, Mississippi who serves as team captain for Rainbow 6.