FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County supervisors said the East Hardy/River Avenue Bridge will be closed starting on January 22, 2024.

The supervisors, Shows, Dearman and Waits, the City of Hattiesburg, and the City of Petal were unable to find a cost feasible alternative to keep the bridge open.

The bridge will be closed for two to three months, pending weather.

Crews will install drainage and construct a median on the existing roadway leading from the Hattiesburg side of the bridge. The new bridge nor the old bridge will be accessible until this construction phase is completed. The leading roadway to the bridges will be where the construction will occur.

“We are going to have an exceptional bridge and roadway after the completion of the new bridge. Forrest County offered to construct the new roadway on both sides of the bridge on city roads to give a quality product for the citizens of Forrest County,” supervisors said.