ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A 91-year-old man has died after a crash in Jones County on Sunday, September 24.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the man was identified as George Tisdale, of Ellisville.

The crash happened on Highway 588 at Oak Bowery Road just before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said Tisdale was ejected from a side-by-side. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Firefighters said four individuals, two adults and two minors, in the black sedan denied injuries.

Jones County deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) also responded to the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.