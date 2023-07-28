POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Representatives from Mississippi electric companies celebrated a new partnership with Pearl River Community College (PRCC).

Coast Electric, Cooperative Energy, Mississippi Power, and Pearl River Valley Electric donated a total of $100,000 to the college for the Utility Lineman Technology Program.

“Every day, we have calls about our Utility Lineman program,” said PRCC President Dr. Adams Breerwood. “Prospective students want to be involved as it is an opportunity to get a good paying job with a great company. Most importantly, they can stay in the surrounding areas.”

Breerwood provided a glimpse at plans for the Poplarville Campus to bolster existing facilities for Career and Technical Education programs, including Utility Lineman Technology.

“We are so grateful to our energy partners for their continued support of our UTL program,” said Utility Lineman Technology Instructor Tyler Davis. “One of my goals as the instructor for our program is to build solid partnerships where we discuss and address both program and industry needs and opportunities. This money will help build a better classroom and training facility that will allow us to accept a larger number of students into our program, and thus, help to meet the growing utility lineman workforce needs.”

The Utility Lineman Technology program is offered exclusively on the Poplarville campus. It prepares individuals for jobs in utility power transmission and distribution construction, troubleshooting, and repair of electrical power lines.