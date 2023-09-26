ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A seven-year-old Ellisville boy will soon receive a life-saving medical treatment.

Kanden Wilson was born with sickle cell disease, which can affect blood cells and blood flow. Wilson has had his spleen and gallbladder removed. He also experiences severe pain due to his condition.

Wilson will undergo an extensive bone marrow transplant in Jackson that will require four to six weeks of chemotherapy and radiation and up to a year of recovery.

His family said they expect the transplant to cure the disease, but they said it’s taking a toll on them financially. They’ve created a GoFundMe page for support.

“I am a single parent. Mom has bills of her own. Dad has bills of their own. I’m used to working and being able to have to step down is a lot. Throughout this journey, this sickle cell journey, I have had to step down from my position because of him being sick. Just because he’s in the hospital, does not mean bills stop rolling. I created the GoFundMe because this is going to be a long and tedious journey, and I just need everyone to who can and will help us,” said Diamond Wilson, Kanden’s mother.

The family will also have to make several trips to and from Jackson for aftercare.