ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Ellisville police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

Investigators said the incident happened on January 2, 2024. Officers were contacted to conduct a welfare check on the residents at a home on Dobson Street.

When officers entered the home, they discovered two adults deceased at the scene. The adults were identified as 38-year-old Terrance Coney and his wife, 33-year-old Nichole Coney.

Police said the two died from gunshot wounds. The investigation is ongoing.