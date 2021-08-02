Ellisville firefighters respond to house fire on Calhoun Street

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Ellisville firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at a home on S. Calhoun Street just before 3:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the homeowner was not at the house at the time of the fire. However, another person was inside playing video games and smelled smoke. He walked outside and found the air conditioning unit and part of the exterior wall on fire.

The firefighters were able to put out the fire. They were assisted by Glade, South Jones, Southwest, Pleasant Ridge and Calhoun volunteer fire departments.

One firefighter received minor injuries but declined transport to the emergency department. No other injuries were reported.